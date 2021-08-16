Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 500 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,247,000 after purchasing an additional 205,090 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,472. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $135.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,273 shares of company stock worth $5,677,791 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

