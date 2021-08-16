Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $8.71 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,576. The firm has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

