Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,393 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.