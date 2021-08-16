McCutchen Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 9.8% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $42,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.03. 75,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,830. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

