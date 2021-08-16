Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $333.11. The company had a trading volume of 47,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,926. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $354.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.84.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

