Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 88 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.31. 5,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,919. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

