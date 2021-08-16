Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 5,606 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $1.93 on Monday, hitting $150.42. 1,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,557. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

