Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $68,755,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,824. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

