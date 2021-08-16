Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,286,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,876,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter.

USRT traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $61.52. 346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,988. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05.

