Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.