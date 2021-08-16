Maple Price Down 2.1% This Week (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.61 or 0.00027513 BTC on exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $925,774.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maple has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00061556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.32 or 0.00908424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00107799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046671 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

