Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the July 15th total of 54,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,846. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $913.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

