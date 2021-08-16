Magal Security Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,344 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,003% compared to the average volume of 33 call options.

NASDAQ MAGS traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,067. Magal Security Systems has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $120.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magal Security Systems stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.69% of Magal Security Systems worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

