Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.93.

LOW traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.98. 42,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,523. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.55. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

