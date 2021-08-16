Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 54,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 70.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.72. 45,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,854. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.72. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

