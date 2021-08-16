Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Graco makes up approximately 1.3% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 147.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

