Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 3.0% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,127. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

