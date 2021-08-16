Loopring [NEO] Price Tops $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, IDAX, DragonEX and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00052962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00135542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00158757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,430.41 or 1.00060909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.94 or 0.00920080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.52 or 0.06925362 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.