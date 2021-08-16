Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Trimmed by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.7% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $138,664,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $120,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $359.24. 64,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,764. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

