LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $2,330.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.73 or 0.00331697 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001482 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.76 or 0.00920299 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,325,665 coins and its circulating supply is 51,112,889 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

