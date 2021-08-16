Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,521,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.48. 2,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.05. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $133.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

