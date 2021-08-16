Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.46

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 12261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 667,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

