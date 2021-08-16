Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 127,847 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 127,847 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $69,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.0% during the second quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 12,994 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 433.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

COP traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.23. 173,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,527,709. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

