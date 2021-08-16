Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Makes New $35.45 Million Investment in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,143,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,447,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 1.12% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELP. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,994,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,917,336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,540.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

