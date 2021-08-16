Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,357,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 552,411 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for 3.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.76% of TELUS worth $232,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TELUS by 29.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,905 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 95.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,743,000 after buying an additional 4,613,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1,128.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,962,000 after buying an additional 3,547,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 95.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,938,000 after buying an additional 3,211,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $44,237,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $22.77. 6,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,800. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. TELUS’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

