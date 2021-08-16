Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys 26,235 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $23,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,008,000 after buying an additional 106,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,236,000 after buying an additional 241,817 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Lemann purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,446. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.01. 38,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,288. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

