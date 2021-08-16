Lendingblock Price Tops $0.0033 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 53.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $139.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded 62.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00016429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.63 or 0.00904786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00099773 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

