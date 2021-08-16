Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $130,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,377 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,419. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 121.52, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

