Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 6,490 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.75. 40,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $132.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

