Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,267.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 96,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 89,781 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,755 shares of company stock worth $482,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,322. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.67. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

