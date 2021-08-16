Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 856 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned about 0.05% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,971,000 after purchasing an additional 71,140 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 59,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $3,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:WMS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.97. 1,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,275. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.