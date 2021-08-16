Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 527 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Diageo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 53,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Diageo by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.28. 1,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,442. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.64%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

