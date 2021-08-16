Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 365 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $514.69. The company had a trading volume of 74,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $227.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $517.80. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

