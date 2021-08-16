Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) versus Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Financial Analysis

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Kuboo alerts:

45.2% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kuboo and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A Waitr -1.04% 4.39% 1.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kuboo and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A Waitr 0 1 2 0 2.67

Waitr has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 195.45%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than Kuboo.

Volatility and Risk

Kuboo has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -3.02, indicating that its stock price is 402% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kuboo and Waitr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waitr $204.33 million 0.62 $15.84 million $0.15 7.63

Waitr has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Summary

Waitr beats Kuboo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kuboo Company Profile

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuboo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuboo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.