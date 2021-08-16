Klaytn (KLAY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $131.88 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $4.53 billion and approximately $131.88 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00003930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00053371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00133001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00159546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,907.00 or 0.99420658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.67 or 0.00908886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.35 or 0.06870353 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,647,319,235 coins and its circulating supply is 2,495,991,961 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

