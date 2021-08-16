Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) versus James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Financial Comparison

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. James River Group pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and James River Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and James River Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $459.89 million 8.83 $88.42 million $3.16 56.32 James River Group $668.69 million 2.15 $4.82 million $2.71 14.24

Kinsale Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than James River Group. James River Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 21.84% 15.62% 5.62% James River Group -10.26% -5.04% -0.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and James River Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 James River Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $222.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.03%. James River Group has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.49%. Given James River Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of James River Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats James River Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment focuses on s workers’ compensation insurance coverage as well as specialty admitted fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment deals with commercial liability and non-catastrophe property reinsurance to U.S. insurance companies and to the Company’s U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of management and treasury activities of James River Group, James River UK, and JRG Holdings as well as interest expense associated with senior debt and Junior Subordinated Debt, and investment income from investments classified as other invested assets. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

