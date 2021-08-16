Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dover by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,919,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dover by 10.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Dover by 12.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of DOV traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.36. 6,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,002. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $173.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.01.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

