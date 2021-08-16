Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,437 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 5.8% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $30,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 564.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.78. 948,884 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.76. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

