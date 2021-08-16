Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMOM. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JMOM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,466. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $45.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.