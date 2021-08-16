Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,130 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,379,000 after purchasing an additional 291,926 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 536,293 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,916,000 after purchasing an additional 605,378 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 126,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 413,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,705. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.