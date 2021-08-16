Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KJUL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 63.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $8,342,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $10,458,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KJUL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,027. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.30.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.