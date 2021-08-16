Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $221.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,700. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.87.

