Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 56.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth $278,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

