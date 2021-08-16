Kalata (KALA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $117,298.00

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Kalata has traded flat against the US dollar. Kalata has a market cap of $2.46 million and $117,298.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00135373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00158227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,137.91 or 0.99837367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.47 or 0.00920680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kalata’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

