JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

