Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.36. 180,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.62. The firm has a market cap of $466.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

