JMG Financial Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $497.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,614. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

