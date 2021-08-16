JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.32. 13,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,812. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

