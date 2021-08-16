JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.94. 37,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,875. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $76.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

