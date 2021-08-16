JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $313.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,321,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 17.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $313,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,824. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $244.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

